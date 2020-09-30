Ford recalls over 700,000 vehicles because backup cameras can go dark

Ford is recalling more than 700,000 vehicles in North America because the backup cameras can show distorted images or suddenly go dark.

The recall covers most 2020 versions of Ford's F-Series trucks, as well as the 2020 Explorer, Mustang, Transit, Expedition, Escape, Ranger and Edge. Also included are the Lincoln Nautilus and Corsair. F-Series trucks are the top-selling vehicle in the U.S.

The move involves 620,246 vehicles in the U.S. and federal territories, 76,566 in Canada and 4,302 in Mexico, the company said Wednesday in a news release.

The company says in documents posted by the U.S. government's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that a poor electrical connection is causing the problem with rearview cameras, which intermittently display a blank or distorted image.

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

Ford says it doesn't know of any crashes or injuries caused by the technical issue. Dealers will replace the rear-view camera at no cost to owners. The recall is expected to start Nov. 7.