Ford recalls 870,000 F-150 trucks because of potential parking brake malfunction

Ford Motor has recalled about 870,000 F-150 pickup trucks because of a faulty parking brake that could turn on by itself, causing the driver to lose control.

The recall includes 2021 to 2023 models of the F-150, according to recall documents posted Friday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Damages in the wiring of some F-150s could activate the truck's parking brake while someone is driving, causing them to lose control of the vehicle and crash.

Drivers with the brake light issue may see a warning light on their vehicle's panel, NHTSA documents show.

Ford said in documents that it has 918 warranty claims and three field reports of wire chafing in North America. Of these, 299 indicated unexpected parking brake activation, and 19 of these happened while the trucks were being driven. The company says it doesn't know of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.

The Michigan automaker said it would fix the issue by installing a protective tie strap and tape wrap at dealerships for free.

Anyone with questions about the F-150 issue can contact Ford at 1-866-436-7332 and use recall number 23S35 or NHTSA at 1-888-327-4236.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report.