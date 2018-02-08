Forces hit by U.S. in Syria included Russian mercenaries, official says

"Pro-regime" forces that attacked a Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) headquarters in northeastern Syria -- and were hit in return by U.S. airstrikes -- included Russian mercenaries, according to a Pentagon official. This would mark the first time a U.S. airstrike has killed Russians in Syria, CBS News' David Martin reports.

American advisers were present at the SDF headquarters. Pentagon officials, however, do not believe the Russians were after the Americans. Officials believe they were trying to seize a nearby oil field.

The U.S. launched airstrikes on Syrian government-backed troops Wednesday -- a rare strike against forces that support Syrian President Bashar Assad's regime. The U.S.-backed SDF, aided by coalition support, is battling Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) militants east of the Euphrates River.

Syrian government forces are active on the other side of the river around the city of Deir el-Zour.

The U.S. coalition said in a statement that it launched the strikes in self-defense after as many as 500 attackers began what appeared to be a coordinated assault on an SDF headquarters, where Turkish forces are accompanied by U.S. troops.

U.S. officials said no Americans were injured or killed in the attack by the pro-regime forces. They spoke on condition of anonymity as details were still emerging on the attack.

Syrian state media said the U.S.-led coalition bombing left dozens killed and wounded.