Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl delivers BBQ to California firefighters

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl visited five Los Angeles-area fire stations this week, but he didn't arrive empty-handed. The musician delivered barbecue to feed the firefighters who are tirelessly battling blazes raging across the state.

"It was awesome to get a visit tonight from Dave Grohl of the @foofighters," wrote the Los Angeles County Fire Station 68 on Instagram, "He also treated us to some of his own @backbeatbbq . Thanks Dave! It was excellent!."

The station, which serves the cities of Calabasas and Hidden Hills, posted a photo with Grohl and others posing in front of a fire truck.

Grohl didn't deliver just any barbecue to some of the heroes fighting wildfires in the southern part of the state -- he smoked it himself as part of his new Backbeat BBQ venture.

The musician's barbecue project launched on social media channels this fall.

He expressed interest in learning the tricks of the trade before, in a May interview with GQ.

"I have spent far too long lost down a YouTube wormhole, watching videos on how to make the best spice rub for the perfect brisket. When I get back to L.A., I'm taking a butchery course," said Grohl.

While his barbecue project may be new, it's already getting rave reviews.

"Probably the best barbecue I've ever had. A lot of people said that," Fire captain Kevin Harmon of Los Angeles County Fire Station 68 told CBS News.

Backbeat BBQ's Instagram posted multiple images of Grohl's visits to fire stations around the Los Angeles area.

"To all the @losangelesfiredepartment and @lacountyfd heroes we met last night...thank you," reads one caption, "It was an honor to cook for you. - Dave."

The Instagram caption includes the links of six Los Angeles city and county fire stations, five of which he delivered meals to.

"Just to see him, knowing what he does for a living and the position he's in to actually take the time to think about us, to get up at three in the morning, to cook meat for the guys was great," said Harmon.

As of Wednesday night, the Woolsey fire had blazed through 98,362 acres and has caused 3 fatalities in Los Angeles County and neighboring Ventura County. And the Hill fire has burned 4,531 acres in the neighboring Ventura County. The Camp fire in Northern California is the deadliest blaze in the history of the state, and has scorched 138,000 acres.