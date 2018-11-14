Search crews in Northern California have found six more bodies, bringing the death toll from the so-called "Camp Fire" to 48 and the statewide total to 50. A new lawsuit blames the fire on a major utility, Pacific Gas & Electric, for allegedly failing to inspect and properly maintain its power lines.
In a statement, PG&E said customer safety was its "highest priority" and it's focusing on helping first responders. Authorities haven't disclosed the total number still missing, but earlier in the week that figure was more than 200.
Five hundred miles south, firefighters have made progress battling the "Woolsey Fire." Some neighborhoods were reopened, and residents were able to see if their home survived.
Officials don't believe they'll have the "Woolsey Fire" fully contained until Sunday.