Florida woman accused of pepper spraying Asian women in New York City arrested on hate crime charges

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

A Florida woman who allegedly used pepper spray on a group of Asian women in Manhattan has been arrested on several hate crime charges, the New York Police Department said Saturday.

Madeline Barker, 47, of Merritt Island, Florida, allegedly got into a "verbal altercation" and made anti-Asian statements before using pepper spray on four women in New York City's Chelsea neighborhood around 6 p.m. on June 11, the NYPD said. The incident was captured on video.

madeline-barker-anti-asian-pepper-spray-assault-chelsea.jpg
In a screenshot from cell phone video, a woman, identified by police as Madeline Barker, 47, sprays four Asian women with pepper spray in New York City. CBS2

The victims refused medical attention, according to police.

Barker was charged with two counts of assault as a hate crime; two counts of attempted assault as a hate crime; and four counts of harassment as a hate crime.

First published on June 18, 2022 / 5:55 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

