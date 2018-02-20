Florida Rep. Tom Rooney won’t seek re-election

Florida Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Rooney won't seek a sixth term in Congress. Rooney announced Monday that he is retiring after 10 years, joining the growing list of numerous other House Republicans retiring.

"After what will be 10 years in the United States Congress representing the good people of Florida's Heartland, it's time to 'hang 'em up' as my old football coach used to say. I will not be running for re-election to Congress in 2018," Rooney said in a statement.

Rooney is a senior Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, which is investigating whether Russia meddled with the 2016 presidential election. Earlier this month he said partisanship has poisoned the committee and could lead to national security concerns.

In an announcement released to the media, Rooney thanked his wife and children for supporting him while he pursued his dreams and now it is time for him to help them pursue theirs. He added that he looked forward to "serving Florida again in the future in a different capacity."

Rooney's district covers a large, mostly rural area of south central Florida, stretching from just south of Lakeland to Fort Myers and the Gulf coast to the western shore of Lake Okeechobee.