Florida police officer's emotional last radio sign-off goes viral

WASHINGTON -- It's known as a 10-7 -- a radio call at the end of a police officer's shift. But for Andre Jenkins of the Sarasota, Florida, police department (SPD), one emotional 10-7 was on his last day on the job, and it's since gone viral.

"I'd like to thank all my SPD family for the last 30 years of being by my side," Jenkins said. "And especially for today for making it a memorable one. I've had plenty of good times and a lot of good memories over my career and I appreciate it and I'll cherish them for the rest of my life. I wish you all well and a safe tour of duty."

Like so many police officers, Jenkins was also a volunteer in the community -- coaching boys football, mentoring young men, helping high school students who dream of going to college. He received numerous letters from citizens thanking him for his compassion and kindness. So on that day, he got thanks from his family of fellow officers.

"Andre, it's been a pleasure brother," said one officer.

"Andre, thank you for everything. Congratulations on your retirement," said another.

"Thank you all, God bless you," Jenkins responded. "That's it baby. That's a wrap!"