Florida man posted videos threatening to burn blacks, black soldiers, Christians, feds say

A South Florida man is facing federal charges for allegedly sending threatening messages online, reports CBS Miami. Investigators say 34-year-old Mostafa Hussaini posted a dozen videos saying he wanted to "burn" black people and kill people from different religions and the military.

A criminal complaint charges him with transmitting threatening communications, according to the Miami Herald.

The complaint says he uploaded a video showing him setting a living parakeet on fire before threatening Christians.

"I don't like blacks I don't know any blacks I can not even name any blacks I don't know any black people," he says in a video.

Hussaini goes by Vam Vima in those videos.

"Black people uses these beaches when you speak of black, you look where your stuff is cuz they steal your stuff they're thieves," he says in another video.

Hussaini posted at least a dozen YouTube videos from mid-October to early December, authorities say.

In one, titled "Soldier Burns, Fantasizing Burning Enemy," he says he wants to "burn black people."

"Imagine burning some black soldiers. They're going to look very black after I'm done burning them. I convert thousands of millions of that so there will be lots of burning," he says.

He posted another video on December 9 recorded at Nova Southeastern University in Davie, Florida.

"I'm a businessman, I have no respect for degree."

At one point, he's standing outside the Performing Arts Center saying he's been thrown out.

"I've already been contacted by security. Security alerted that I'm here. They don't like me. Why don't you pay me to teach a lesson here?"

Larry Massey, Director of Public Safety, Nova Southeastern University Director of Public Safety Larry Massey issued a statement to CBS Miami saying, "On Dec. 9, NSU public safety officers witnessed a suspicious individual filming himself and confronted him. In collaboration with the Davie Police Department, a trespass warning was issued and DPD reached out to local F.B.I. These disturbing videos were being posted to social media and all agencies continued to monitor the situation. Subsequently, police officers received verification that the subject was then wanted by the F.B.I.

"The individual was subsequently identified by law enforcement at a local gas station, leading to his arrest. While disturbing incidents happen every day in America, it is heartening to see that the process worked thanks to quick thinking and close collaboration between NSU and local and federal law enforcement."

Hussaini will remain in detention until a hearing slated for Wednesday.