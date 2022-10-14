Man charged with kidnapping after allegedly stealing truck with kids inside

Authorities in Florida arrested and charged a man with kidnapping this week after he allegedly stole a truck with two children inside. The children, a four- and eight-year-old, were returned to their father unharmed after the arrest.

The incident began when a deputy was flagged down by the owner of a Chevrolet Silverado at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Monday, according to a press release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. The owner said the truck had been stolen and his two small children were inside.

The deputy was able to quickly conduct a traffic stop and pulled over the truck, the release said. Bodycam footage posted to Facebook by the sheriff's office shows the suspect, identified as 37-year-old Kevin Smith, originally refusing an officer's command to hand him the keys and exit the vehicle, though he eventually complied without incident.

𝗠𝗨𝗦𝗧-𝗦𝗘𝗘 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢❗️ #teamHCSO arrested a man for kidnapping after he stole a truck occupied by two children. Deputy Jonathan Pazmino Alvarez was flagged down by the truck's driver and immediately pursued the vehicle. Within a few minutes, the suspect, Kevin Smith, was taken into custody. He faces one count of Grand Theft Motor Vehicle and two counts of Felony Kidnapping. The two children, ages 4 and 8, were not injured and returned safely to their father. "𝙏𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙨𝙞𝙩𝙪𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙡𝙙'𝙫𝙚 𝙗𝙚𝙚𝙣 𝙖 𝙡𝙤𝙩 𝙬𝙤𝙧𝙨𝙚 𝙝𝙖𝙙 𝙞𝙩 𝙣𝙤𝙩 𝙗𝙚𝙚𝙣 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙨𝙬𝙞𝙛𝙩 𝙖𝙘𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙩𝙖𝙠𝙚𝙣 𝙗𝙮 𝘿𝙚𝙥𝙪𝙩𝙮 𝙋𝙖𝙯𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙤 𝘼𝙡𝙫𝙖𝙧𝙚𝙯. 𝙃𝙚 𝙝𝙖𝙡𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙬𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙡𝙙 𝙝𝙖𝙫𝙚 𝙗𝙚𝙚𝙣 𝙖𝙣 𝙤𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙬𝙞𝙨𝙚 𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙧𝙞𝙛𝙮𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙨𝙞𝙩𝙪𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙖𝙣𝙮 𝙥𝙖𝙧𝙚𝙣𝙩," 𝙨𝙖𝙞𝙙 𝙎𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙛𝙛 𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙙 𝘾𝙝𝙧𝙤𝙣𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙧. "𝙏𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙠𝙨 𝙩𝙤 𝙝𝙞𝙢, 𝙩𝙬𝙤 𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙡𝙙𝙧𝙚𝙣 𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙨𝙖𝙛𝙚 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙖𝙧𝙢𝙨 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙞𝙧 𝙡𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙙 𝙤𝙣𝙚𝙨 𝙩𝙤𝙙𝙖𝙮." #CaughtOnCamera #Arrested #HillsboroughCounty Posted by Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, October 12, 2022

While the arrest was taking place, one of the children in the car appeared to tell the deputy, "That's not my dad!"

The two children, who were not injured, were returned safely to their father.

"This situation could've been a lot worse had it not been for the swift action taken by Deputy Pazmino Alvarez. He halted what could have been an otherwise terrifying situation for any parent," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "Thanks to him, two children are safe and in the arms of their loved ones today."

Smith was held without bond, according to the press release. He was charged with grand theft motor vehicle and two counts of felony kidnapping.