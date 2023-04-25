Florida student's father faces charges after loaded weapon found in child's backpack at elementary school

Gun scare at Lauderdale Lakes elementary school Gun scare at Lauderdale Lakes elementary school 01:28

The father of an elementary student is facing charges after he apparently confessed on Tuesday to mistakenly placing a loaded weapon in his child's backpack, CBS Miami reports.

The weapon was discovered Tuesday morning at Park Lakes Elementary School in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida, according to school officials and a statement by the Broward County Sheriff's Office. The incident prompted a lockdown on campus as a precaution.

"This morning, our security team safely confiscated a loaded weapon that was found inside a student's backpack," Principal Rhonda Parris said. "I want to assure you this situation did not involve any threats toward our school and all students are safe."

The child's father said he accidentally placed the weapon in the wrong bag, the Broward Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office did not elaborate on the charges they plan to file against the father, who was not immediately identified.

Deputies spoke to the student and the child's father after the gun was found. It was not clear if the student would be punished over the incident.

"No threats were made to the school, students or staff," the sheriff's office statement said.

Officials did not immediately say how they learned about the weapon.