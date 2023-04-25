Father of Lauderdale Lakes elementary student facing charges after child found with loaded weapon

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The father of a Lauderdale Lakes elementary student is facing charges after he apparently confessed on Tuesday to mistakenly placing a loaded weapon in his child's backpack.

The weapon was discovered about 9:15 a.m. at Park Lakes Elementary School, located at 3925 N State Road 7, prompting a lockdown on campus as a precaution, according to school officials and a written statement by the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

Park Lakes Elementary School. Broward County Public Schools

"This morning, our security team safely confiscated a loaded weapon that was found inside a student's backpack," Principal Rhonda Parris said. "I want to assure you this situation did not involve any threats toward our school and all students are safe."

The sheriff's office did not elaborate on the exact charges they plan to file against the father, who was not immediately identified.

Deputies spoke to the student and the child's father after the gun was found.

It was not clear if the student would be punished over the incident.

Officials confiscated the gun after it was found on campus.

"No threats were made to the school, students or staff," the sheriff's office statement said.

Officials did not immediately say how they learned about the weapon.

The lockdown that was put in place was lifted a short time later.