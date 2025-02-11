Off-duty corrections officer killed in targeted attack, Florida police say

A Florida corrections officer is dead after he was shot in a targeted attack, officials said early Tuesday.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said on social media that its deputies were dispatched for reports of gunfire at around 7:30 p.m. Monday night. When they arrived at the Belle Glade home where the shooting had been reported, they found the victim was an off-duty corrections officer in the sheriff's office.

The corrections officer was identified in a later post as Deputy Basil Powell, 39. He had been a corrections deputy for three years, the sheriff's office said.

Deputy Basil Powell. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

An investigation found that Powell was "targeted and ambushed while returning home," the sheriff's office said. He had arrived in his car, and was "immediately fired upon" after exiting the vehicle.

The sheriff's office said that the shooting is "not related to his role as a Corrections Deputy," but did not provide more information about a possible motive.

Powell, was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead shortly after arriving. He was honored with a ceremonial escort from the hospital to the medical examiner's office overnight. A video of the procession posted by the sheriff's office showed a caravan of police vehicles. There were also dozens of people lined up outside the medical examiner's office. At one point, several civilians were escorted inside. Powell's remains were then carried inside by six officers, while others in the crowd gave a final salute.

The sheriff's office said that it is working to support Powell's family, friends and loved ones. Anyone with information about the incident has been asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

"We are distraught to say the least," the sheriff's office said.