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Dan Green wins crowded GOP primary in Florida's 9th District

By
Caitlin Yilek
Politics Reporter
Caitlin Yilek is a politics reporter at CBSNews.com, based in Washington, D.C. She previously worked for the Washington Examiner and The Hill, and was a member of the 2022 Paul Miller Washington Reporting Fellowship with the National Press Foundation.
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Caitlin Yilek

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Dan Green narrowly won a crowded GOP primary in Florida's 9th Congressional District, the Associated Press projected Thursday, two days after the election. 

Green will face Democratic Rep. Darren Soto, who has held the central Florida seat since 2017 but is facing a tough reelection bid after gerrymandering reshaped the district. Soto's district, which had been protected under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, was one of four in the state that were redrawn to favor Republicans

The University of Virginia's Center for Politics rates the race as likely Republican. 

Seven candidates were vying for the GOP nomination. 

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