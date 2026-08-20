Dan Green wins crowded GOP primary in Florida's 9th District

Dan Green narrowly won a crowded GOP primary in Florida's 9th Congressional District, the Associated Press projected Thursday, two days after the election.

Green will face Democratic Rep. Darren Soto, who has held the central Florida seat since 2017 but is facing a tough reelection bid after gerrymandering reshaped the district. Soto's district, which had been protected under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, was one of four in the state that were redrawn to favor Republicans.

The University of Virginia's Center for Politics rates the race as likely Republican.

Seven candidates were vying for the GOP nomination.