University of Rochester professor accused of being "sexual predator" placed on leave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. -- The University of Rochester has placed a professor on leave and launched an independent investigation into the school's handling of sexual misconduct accusations against him.

The private university said Tuesday a special committee will review allegations detailed in a federal complaint filed by seven current and former faculty members and a graduate student. They accuse the university of creating a hostile work environment in retaliation for bringing Professor T. Florian Jaeger's alleged behavior to light.

A complaint filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) calls Jaeger a "manipulative sexual predator." It also accuses university officials of retaliating against faculty who complained about his conduct.

Jaeger says he's unable to comment on accusations that he sexually harassed female graduate students. A university investigation cleared him of wrongdoing.

The probe into the university's investigation and overall handling of the case will be led by former U.S. Attorney Mary Jo White.

The committee also will review the university's procedures surrounding harassment claims.

CBS News correspondent Anna Werner reports that senior Lindsay Wrobel has been on a hunger strike since midnight Thursday. She vows not to eat until Florian Jaeger is fired.



"I'm prepared to do this until I'm hospitalized. And I hope that it doesn't come to that point," Wrobel said.



According to a 111-page EEOC complaint filed in August, Jaeger hosted hot tub parties, used illegal drugs with students and sent one unwanted pictures of his genitals.

"At least eleven female students and post-docs at UR actively avoided working with Jaeger because of his constant sexual innuendos, pressure to sleep with students, power plays and other unprofessional behavior, which created a taxing, strange and unequal environment in which to pursue their education," the complaint said.

Celeste Kidd is one of them.



"Florian had a history of retaliation. He had retaliated against other students in front of me," Kidd said.



While trying to recruit her to the university, Kidd claims Jaeger sent her inappropriate Facebook messages. "Rochester used to be the place for legendary parties with lots of nudity," he allegedly wrote.

Jaeger did not respond to CBS News requests for comment. Last week, he emailed students to say he has supporters on campus who dispute the allegations: "I have always tried to make my classes and my lab an exciting, save [sic], and supportive place to pursue science," he wrote.