Fliers were left stranded after U.S. strikes in Venezuela. Can travel insurance help?

Thousands of people were stranded abroad because their flights home were scrapped after the U.S. temporarily shut down airspace around Venezuela following the capture of former President Nicolás Maduro.

Some travellers remain stuck because airlines rebooked them on flights that don't leave for days, while others face thousands of dollars in extra travel-related expenses, such as lodging costs. Now, industry experts are advising them to ask airlines for refunds and, for those with travel insurance, to file a claim.

On Saturday, the day of the attack, roughly 1,130 flights within, into or out of the U.S., were cancelled, hundreds of which were scheduled to depart from Aruba, Puerto Rico, St. Thomas and other Caribbean islands, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. Airlines have since resumed service in the region after the flight restrictions were lifted.

What travel insurance doesn't cover

If you're already on a trip, of course, it's too late to purchase travel insurance.

"It's like buying car insurance after you hit a tree," Suzanne Morrow, CEO of InsureMyTrip, a travel insurance comparison site, told CBS News.

Even if you have coverage, meanwhile, there are limitations. Most travel policies include exclusions that might apply to trip interruptions of the sort that led to the now-lifted restrictions on Caribbean airspace. That can make it hard for purchasers of travel insurance to know if a policy will protect them.

"Coverage decisions are based on policy language and official determinations. My recommendation is to save all of your receipts for every expense incurred," Morrow said.

Specifically, most policies expressly exclude coverage when a policyholder's trip is disrupted due to an act of war, terrorism, or civil unrest, she noted. Such determinations are based on airlines' stated reasons for cancelling flights.

As a result, payouts for delayed trips might not apply to the Venezuela flight restrictions, Jeff Rolander, vice president of claims and customer experience at Faye Travel Insurance, told CBS News.

"Insurers have been assessing the situation to determine if coverage will apply, and acts of war are a general exclusion under all travel insurance policies," he said.

What travel insurance does cover

People who bought travel insurance are generally entitled to compensation when an airline cancels a flight because of a mechanical issue or other problem within the carrier's control.

"Standard travel insurance policies are designed to protect against baggage loss or flight delays due to an airline issue," said Chrissy Valdez, senior director of operations at Square Mouth, a travel insurance comparison site.

The policies can also protect travellers if they need to cancel trips for personal emergencies, such as illness or injury.

Many travel insurance providers also offer add-ons that provide coverage for trips that are interrupted for "any reason," but such an upgrade has to be purchased in advance.

Valdez said some fliers could be eligible for compensation for a cancelled flight if the rebooked flight is cancelled due to an airline issue.

"Sometimes, because of airspace closures, airlines are trying to catch up and there may not be aircraft available. Mechanical issues could prevent them from adding additional aircraft to the fleet, and those kinds of things could still be covered," she said.

The average cost of travel insurance is around $21 a day, according to Square Mouth. A policy's pricing is based on trip costs and the breadth of coverage.

Always file a claim

For travellers whose flights are cancelled, Morrow said the first course of action beyond saving receipts should be to file a claim with their airline for any added expenses. Those costs could include meals, lodging and other costs incurred as a result of a flight cancellation.

"Go through the process, whether or not they cover anything. At least make the effort to get compensation, particularly if you don't have insurance," she advised.

If you do have travel coverage, your provider can also help with rebooking flights and finding alternate accommodations in the interim.

"Travel insurance does so much more than reimburse for expenses. It also comes with assistance benefits that can help when trips are interrupted," Morrow said.