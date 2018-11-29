Melania Trump sheds light on what keeps son Barron busy

First lady Melania Trump called the opioid epidemic the "worst drug crisis in American history" during a wide-ranging discussion at a town hall in Virginia Wednesday. It's another example of how the first lady is speaking out more in public.

Trump was promoting her "Be Best" campaign and even took a few impromptu questions from the audience. She spoke about everything from her taste in holiday decorations to a topic that is typically off limits: her son.

"I'm here speaking to you in my official capacity as first lady, but I want you to know that I'm also here as a mother," Trump said in a speech at Liberty University.

Trump stressed her initiative that includes combating opioid addiction and cyberbullying. She also urged the importance of being "kind and respectful" on social media -- in most cases.

"I knew when I started Be Best and with social media initiative that I will be criticized, but I will do what is right for the next generation," Trump said. "Sometimes you need to fight back. I'm sorry."



The conversation took a personal turn when she brought up her 12-year-old son, Barron. She even shed some light on what keeps him busy.

"I teach him what is right, what is wrong," Trump said. "He doesn't have a social media yet – he's not interested in it. He's all into sport."

The first lady is usually guarded about all things Barron and limits her public appearances, but in recent months, she's kept a much higher profile. She took her first international solo trip to Africa last month and has been working to spread her anti-bullying message.

She even shook up administration personnel after publicly calling for Deputy National Security Adviser Mira Ricardel to be fired.

Trump also opened up about life in the White House, addressing the new Christmas decorations that Twitter users mocked with #BloodTrees. She laughed off the description.

"We are in 21st century and everybody has a different taste. I think they look fantastic," Trump said.

On Thursday morning, Mrs. Trump heads to Argentina with the president for the G20 summit. When asked if she plans on sharing her experiences in an autobiography, the first lady said with what's going on in her life, she could write a lot of books.