President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are taking part in the 96th National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on the Ellipse outside the White House on Wednesday, with the White House grounds fully decked out for the holidays.

The tradition draws hundreds of spectators each year, even in frigid conditions. This year's ceremony features a number of performers, including the Dominican Sisters of Mary and Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors.

The White House itself has already been decorated for the Christmas holiday, with wreaths adorning the building's facade, ruby red trees, and more traditional trees on the inside. First Lady Melania Trump revealed this year's decorations earlier this week.

Each year, the tree lighting ceremony sets off a traffic frenzy in downtown Washington during rush-hour commutes.

The tree lighting ceremony starts at 5 p.m. Watch in the live player above.