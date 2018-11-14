Bolton deputy leaving White House after clashes with first lady

Deputy National Security Adviser Mira Ricardel is leaving her post at the White House, press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement Wednesday. Sanders said Ricardel will "continue to support the president as she departs the White House to transition to a new role within the administration."

Ricardel's departure comes after she clashed with first lady Melania Trump in a dispute that spilled into public view. The first lady told President Trump she was unhappy with Ricardel after the two fought over seating on the first lady's plane and National Security Council resources allotted during her visit to Africa in October, White House sources told CBS News. The two have never actually met.

"It is the position of the Office of the First Lady that she no longer deserves the honor of serving in this White House," Stephanie Grisham, communications director for the first lady, said Tuesday. The statement was a rare public rebuke of a White House official by the first lady's office.

Ricardel was picked by National Security Adviser John Bolton earlier this year. Ricardel's departure comes amid speculation that Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and Chief of Staff John Kelly may also be ousted from the administration.

Nielsen was Kelly's first choice for her post, and the chief of staff has urged the president to keep her at the White House.