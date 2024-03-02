Firefighters work desperately to contain Panhandle wildfires

Fire threats continue in Texas Panhandle Fire threats continue in Texas Panhandle 01:09

PANHANDLE - Additional crews are assigned to the Smokehouse Creek fire to strengthen control lines to keep the fire under containment.

The fire is only 15 percent contained. It has burned more than one million acres and crossed into Oklahoma.

Texas A&M Forest Service says their main efforts Saturday were spent holding the line as a wind shift could change the direction of the fire.

"Texas, in the panhandle, had a higher than average rain over the winter," said Jason Nedlo, a spokesperson for Texas A&M Forest Service. "So, there's a lot more grass, which we consider fuel. That's what's gonna burn. So there's a lot of fuel on the ground."

Just north of Pampa Saturday afternoon, smoke was seen above grassland. Across the field, several firefighter trucks and tractors were racing to stop any flames and douse the smoldering field.

The fire has been burning since Monday. Two people have died, 44-year-old Cindy Owen and 83-year-old Joyce Blankenship. Also, victims of the wildfires are thousands of heads of cattle.

Gov. Greg Abbott thanked first responders and local officials Friday for their response to Panhandle wildfires, saying there's nothing left but ashes on the ground and hundreds of structures have been lost.

"This is now both the largest and most destructive fire in Texas history," the West Odessa Volunteer Fire Department wrote on Facebook. "It is also the second largest wildfire in U.S. history."

Donations are being collected for ranchers devastated by Texas Panhandle wildfires.

"There have been people that have lost their homes and people that are currently helping the people that have lost their homes. During national and even local disasters, we really pulled together," said Shelly Armer, a Fricth resident. "And that's what makes me proud to be a Texan."

As of Sunday, the Smokehouse Creek fire is 1,076,638 acres and 15 percent contained. The Windy Deuce fire is 144,206 acres and 55 percent contained.

Abbott also said he's working to get federal aid to the Panhandle, though no word on what exactly that may look like yet.