Truck transporting Fireball whisky bottles rolls over on Massachusetts highway

A truck transporting Fireball Cinnamon Whisky bottles crashed on a Massachusetts highway Thursday afternoon. However, whisky lovers shouldn't fear -- the bottles were completely empty.

The truck rolled over on Interstate 495, while driving south through Westborough, Massachussets, a town located about 45 minutes away from Boston, tweeted the Massachusetts State Police. The account initially tweeted that there were minor injuries reported in the crash, but CBS Boston later reported there were no injuries.

#MAtraffic update: Cargo being off-loaded, then truck will be removed. Expect heavy delays to continue, I-495 SB in #Westborough just south of Route 9 (exit 23). Seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/ttR3M8grr0 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 7, 2019

There were 2,800 empty bottles inside the truck when it rolled over, the Westborough Fire Department told CBS Boston. The incident caused heavy delays on the major highway throughout the afternoon. Mass State Police tweeted that drivers should,"expect heavy delays to continue" as the cargo was off-loaded. Drivers were encouraged to seek an alternate route. Police later reported all lanes were reopened just before 7 p.m.

Fireball wasn't the only alcohol brand to be involved in a crash Thursday. A big-rig transporting Modelo beer crashed off the side of a freeway on-ramp in West Covina, California, spilling the suds all over the roadway underneath. The West Covina Police Department posted a video of the beer cluttering the roadway Thursday morning. It is not clear if there were any injuries, reported CBS Los Angeles.