No injuries after fire breaks out at Walt Disney World

A smoke plume that towered over the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida on Saturday was caused by a walk-in cooler that caught fire, a representative from Disney said.

The blaze was quickly extinguished, and there were no injuries. Photos and video of the fire that were captured by park guests and others in the Orlando area circulated widely on social media.

The walk-in cooler behind the France Pavilion caught fire in a backstage area. The pavilion is part of the World Showcase at the resort's Epcot theme park.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. The official said it was quickly put out by the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District fire department.

The pavilion reopened to theme park guests in the early evening.