Fire in Pakistan hospital nursery kills 14 newborns, officials say

Islamabad — A fire at a nursery in a major government hospital in Pakistan's capital killed 14 newborns, hospital officials and the government said.

The nursery at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences housed 15 newborns when the fire broke out, hospital officials said. At least one baby was rescued.

Rescue officials said the fire began at about 6:45 a.m., apparently after the compressor of an air-conditioning unit exploded inside the nursery, which is part of the hospital's gynecology ward.

Firefighters quickly responded and extinguished the blaze, and rescue teams were carrying out cooling operations at the site, local media reported.

The ward was cordoned off and ambulances were seen outside the hospital building, a witness told the Reuters news service.

A mother reacts after the death of her child following a fire outside the Mother and Child Health (MCH) ward at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital in Islamabad on Aug. 26, 2026. Aamir QURESHI / AFP via Getty Images

A hospital spokesperson didn't immediately respond to calls from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed sorrow over the deaths and ordered an immediate investigation. A statement from his office confirmed that 14 newborns had died.

"A tragedy involving children is an irreparable loss," Sharif said.

"The circumstances that led to the incident should be thoroughly reviewed, those responsible should be identified, and the strictest possible action should be taken," he added, according to French news agency AFP.