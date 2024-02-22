Fire traps residents in two high-rise buildings in Valencia, Spain, injuring at least 7

A fire engulfed two residential buildings in the eastern Spanish city of Valencia on Thursday, injuring at least seven people, officials said.

Firefighters rushed to the scene in the city center where flames could be seen bursting from windows of the 14-story residential building where the blaze apparently started. Residents could be seen trapped on balconies waiting for rescue.

A general view of the burning buildings on February 22, 2024, in Valencia, Spain. Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

The fire began in the early evening and spread to an adjacent building, the news agency EFE reported. Initial emergency service reports said there were at least seven people injured.

Regional emergency officials said that three firefighters were among those hospitalized, including two for burns and smoke inhalation.

Two men and one woman were also hospitalized for smoke inhalation, officials said.

Two people take shelter from the fire on one of the terraces of the burning building on February 22, 2024, in Valencia, Spain. Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez posted a tweet on the X platform saying he was "shocked by the terrible fire in a building in Valencia," adding that he had offered the city "all the help that is necessary."

"I want to convey my solidarity to all the people affected and recognition to all the emergency personnel already deployed at the scene," Sánchez said.