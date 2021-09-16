More than 20 cats killed in fire at Florida animal shelter

More than 20 cats were killed when a fire broke out at an Orlando animal shelter, officials said. Orange County Fire Rescue found flames "through the roof" when they arrived at the center shortly after 10:21 p.m. Wednesday, the agency said on Twitter.

Steve Bardy, the executive director of the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando, called the fire his "worst nightmare."

Officials said the facility was "50% involved" when firefighters arrived, CBS affiliate WKMG reported. Orange County Fire Rescue posted video of the scene, showing flames burning part of the roof and multiple fire engines responding.

OCFRD and @OrangeCoSheriff remain on scene. Fire crews attacking fire from outside. PIO on scene. https://t.co/INMMsW1YGg pic.twitter.com/QjiP4k8gk7 — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) September 16, 2021

Bardy said that rescue crews were able to safely evacuate all 25 dogs at the center. They were further away from the fire's point of origin, he said.

"It appears the fire started in the front building by the clinic, which made it more difficult for fire rescue to go into the adjacent) cat room," Bardy told news outlets at the scene. His voice broke as he talked about the fire.

"If you run a shelter, this is literally your worst nightmare - to see your building on fire and know that there are animals in there that you're charged to care for and you can't go in," he said.

At least half of the building was heavily damaged by the fire. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

The dogs and some surviving cats were taken to a Pet Alliance shelter in Sanford, officials said. On Monday morning, WKMG tweeted video of two cats being rescued by staff members.

It looks like staff with the Pet Alliance just pulled two cats out of the building and put them in a cage. Remarkably, they are still alive. pic.twitter.com/JEOVuKjarF — Treasure Roberts (@News6Treasure) September 16, 2021

Bardy said he wasn't sure of the exact number of cats in the shelter on Wednesday, but it could have been as many as 35. Ten cats were rescued, but some may not survive, he said.