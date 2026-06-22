Endangered pregnant whale found dead on bow of cruise ship in Alaska

A pregnant fin whale was found dead on the bow of a cruise ship that docked Friday in southern Alaska, federal stewards said. Fin whales are an endangered species that is particularly threatened by vessel strikes.

The whale was discovered on top of the "bulbous bow" of a cruise ship arriving in Seward, a coastal city off the Gulf of Alaska, said NOAA Fisheries Alaska. The U.S. government agency is responsible for managing and conserving the nation's ocean resources, including marine life and their habitats, with different branches scattered across the country.

After the 61-foot whale was towed to a beach near the port in Seward, NOAA Fisheries said it began working with the Alaska SeaLife Center, a wildlife organization, to perform a necropsy — an autopsy for animals — on the adult female in hopes of determining its cause of death. Although neither group has shared details about those circumstances as of Monday, they said the necropsy did indicate that the whale was pregnant.

"Please stay off the beach at the necropsy site for your safety and to allow space for the team to perform the examination and collect samples," said NOAA Fisheries Alaska in a Facebook post, adding that "it is illegal for anyone to collect tissue, baleen or any part of the whale, unless you are an Alaska Native collecting tissue or parts for subsistence or use in handicrafts."

The law enforcement office of NOAA Fisheries has opened an investigation into the fin whale's death. It has asked anyone with information to report what they know using the office's 24-hour hotline.

Fin whales are the second-largest whale species on Earth, behind the blue whale, and can be found throughout oceans around the world, according to NOAA Fisheries. They became endangered with the rise of modern whaling methods in the middle of the 20th century, after the hunting industry killed nearly 725,000 of them in just the Southern Hemisphere.

Currently, conservationists say vessel strikes represent the most serious threat to this whale species. Earlier this year, the Marine Mammal Stranding Center said it was investigating the death of a fin whale found caught on the bow of a ship in Camden County, New Jersey, CBS Philadelphia reported. Another widely publicized incident involved the death of a fin whale near Anchorage, Alaska's capital city, in November 2024. Its carcass washed up not far from a coastal trail, drawing onlookers.

Although NOAA Fisheries said commercial whaling no longer poses a significant risk to fin whales' survival, conservationists spoke out Monday against the deaths of two fin whales that were recently killed by Icelandic hunters, who were allowed to return from a hiatus that had been in place since 2023.