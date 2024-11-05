Fight on French train involving axe and samurai sword leaves 4 students wounded, including one victim with their hand cut off

Four teens were wounded, two of them seriously, by an axe wielded during a fight on Monday on a suburban train outside Paris, police sources said, with the main suspect later arrested.

One of the victims - all aged 16 or 17 - had a hand cut off and another had their skull split open.

Two others were more lightly injured in the struggle that one police source said had broken out around 8:00 am as the teenagers involved were on their way to secondary school.

It was not immediately clear what triggered the fight, in which weapons including the axe, a knife, a samurai sword and baseball bats were used.

All the wounded people were brought to hospital and none were in danger for their life, the source added.

The main suspect, a 16-year-old, was later arrested at his home and held in custody, another police source said.

An axe was found and confiscated during the search, they added.

View from inside the RER D commuter train of the English "Welcome Aboard RER D" message in Paris, France on October 19, 2024. ANTOINE BOUREAU/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images

The incident happened while the RER suburban express train was at the station of Ozoir-la-Ferriere southeast of Paris.

A message posted to the official X account for the RER E said: "An incident on the TUVA train currently at the Ozoir station requires the train to remain at the platform. We are waiting for police intervention."

A subsequent post said some traffic had slowed in both directions due to an "altercation on board a train at Ozoir station."

The RER E line runs east-west through Paris and its suburbs.