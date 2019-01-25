Fiat Chrysler recalls 182,000 Ram trucks over power steering failures

Detroit - Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 182,000 pickup trucks around the world to inspect an electrical problem that could cause the power steering to fail. It's the second recall this year from the Italian-American automaker.

One-third of the affected 2019 Ram 1500 pickups are still on dealerships, and most are in the U.S. and Canada. The car giant said Friday that fasteners for the batteries were not secured properly in manufacturing, meaning that should they come loose, drivers would not be able to steer properly.

The FCA said it has no reports of crashes or injuries.

While the company does not have a date to start the recall, it's required to begin within 60 days. Dealerships will secure the fastener and battery free-of-charge to owners.

For the plagued car maker, it's the second recall announcement this month. Just over two weeks ago, Fiat Chrysler recalled 1.6 million cars because of exploding airbags made by Japanese manufacturer Takata.

The series of Takata airbag recalls, which has affected other companies like Ford, Honda and Toyota, is one of the biggest in U.S. history. At least 23 people in the world have died because of the faulty auto part.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that nearly one-third of 50 million of the recalled inflators still need to be fixed.