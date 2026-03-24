FedEx to offer same-day delivery as it battles with Amazon and other retailers

FedEx said Tuesday that it will offer same-day delivery in partnership with logistics company OneRail, with the announcement following a recent move by Amazon to offer expedited deliveries across the U.S.

The new shipping option allows FedEx customers to choose two-hour or end-of-day delivery when they are completing the checkout process for a package. The company said it will then match the order with other delivery providers in its national network, while also allowing customers to track packages.

Customers can opt in for same-day delivery for different packages, including large, oversized or specialized deliveries, FedEx said in a news release.

FedEd did not immediately respond to a request for comment on when the service will launch or where it will be available.

OneRail did not respond to a request for comment. On its website, the Orlando, Florida-based company said it uses artificial intelligence to streamline deliveries. Other OneRail customers in Lowe's and PepsiCo.

FedEx is moving to speed its deliveries as retail giants Amazon and Walmart also roll out same-day delivery. Amazon last week introduced one-hour and three-hour delivery options, with the latter available in thousands of cities across the U.S.

Walmart has also expanded its delivery services over the years to include faster shipping services throughout the day, including early morning hours and late evening.