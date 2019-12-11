Federal Reseve signals no interest rate cuts even in 2020

The Federal Reserve made no change to its target interest rate at its December meeting, saying the economy remains strong — so strong that few central bank officials currently see any need to cut interest rates over the next 12 months.

"Job gains have been solid, on average, in recent months, and the unemployment rate has remained low. Although household spending has been rising at a strong pace, business fixed investment and exports remain weak," the Fed said in a statement released Wednesday.

The current target rate, set to a range between 1.5% to 1.75%, affects the interest charge on a broad range of commercial loans and government bonds.

The central bank cut rates three times this year, responding to the effects of the U.S.-China trade war and a modest slowdown in economic growth, after raising rates four times in 2018.

The Fed doesn't expect its target rate to drop any further, according to projections it released Wednesday. A majority of members on its rate-setting body expect the rate to stay at its current level in 2020, while a handful expect it to rise by a quarter of a percentage point over the next 12 months.

Chairman Jay Powell is scheduled to address reporters on the economic outlook at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time.

