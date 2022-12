Federal Reserve raises interest rates for seventh time this year The Federal Reserve raised interest rates Wednesday for the seventh time this year. However, the latest rate hike is slightly lower than the last several increases. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes; Javier David, a CBS News contributor and managing editor of business and markets for Axios; and J.D. Durkin, a host for financial news website TheStreet, discussed the latest move from the nation's central bank.