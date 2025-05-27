Federal judge strikes down Trump executive order targeting law firm WilmerHale, calling it "unconstitutional"

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday struck down President Trump's executive order targeting D.C.-based law firm WilmerHale, declaring the order "unconstitutional" and permanently blocking the administration from enforcing it.

U.S. District Judge Richard Leon issued his opinion Tuesday afternoon, blocking the president's efforts to restrict Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP as a part of the Trump administration's crusade against large law firms that have provoked the ire of the president and his allies.

"For the reasons set forth below, I have concluded that this order must be struck down in its entirety as unconstitutional," Leon wrote in the beginning of his order. "Indeed, to rule otherwise would be unfaithful to the judgment and vision of the Founding Fathers!"

WilmerHale is the law firm where Robert Mueller worked both before and after he was special counsel.

Mr. Trump's executive order urges agencies to take steps to suspend the security clearances of WilmerHale employees, terminate contracts with the law firm and limit federal employees from engaging with WilmerHale employees, among other things. WilmerHale sued the administration, arguing the president's executive order violates the First, Fifth and Sixth Amendments, as well as the Constitution's separation of powers clause.

Leon had firm words for the administration, including when he addressed the firm's First Amendment concerns. "If you take on causes disfavored by President Trump, you will be punished!" Leon wrote. "Other firms facing similar executive orders have capitulated to President Trump."

The executive orders the president has signed have targeted law firms including Perkins Coie, Paul Weiss, and Jenner & Block. So far, the firms have been winning their cases against the administration in court.

Kathryn Watson Kathryn Watson is a politics reporter for CBS News Digital, based in Washington, D.C.

