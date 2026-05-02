Federal agents to investigate after explosives found in Oregon vehicle crash that killed 1

Federal agents are responding after explosives were found in a vehicle that crashed into the front entrance of an Oregon athletic club Saturday, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said. A person was found dead inside the vehicle.

Portland Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a vehicle driving into the club's front entrance at 2:49 a.m. local time, according to a news release from the department.

The vehicle caught fire after the crash, the department said. Once the blaze was brought under control, law enforcement found the deceased person inside. The Portland Police Department's Explosive Disposal Unit responded after evidence of an explosive device was found in the vehicle.

The person has not been identified, and an investigation is ongoing, police said.

The club said in a statement that the facility will remain closed until further notice and that they are expecting a prolonged closure.

"Our team is cooperating fully with the Portland Police Bureau and Portland Fire & Rescue, who are leading the investigation. Out of respect for that process, we will defer to them for additional details," the statement said.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.