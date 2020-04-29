Federal Reserve keeps interest rates near zero

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it is holding its benchmark short-term interest rate near zero in an effort to offset the economic impact of the coronavirus. The U.S. central bank said it would keep rates low until there are "signs the economy has recovered from coronavirus and shutdown."

The Fed said in a statement that "the ongoing public health crisis will weigh heavily on economic activity, employment and inflation" for the next few months. The decision to keep borrowing costs low follows two emergency cuts last month that lowered interest rates to near zero. It was the first time that interest rates had fallen that low since 2008, when the Fed was seeking to revive the economy amid the financial crisis.

Future of the global economy after coronavirus pandemic subsides

The Fed is trying to loosen up credit and stimulate borrowing to counter the coronavirus's devastating impact on the economy and global financial markets. In addition to keeping interest rates near zero, the central bank also is buying Treasury and mortgage bonds in order to further drive down borrowing rates.

On Wednesday, the Fed said it would continue bond purchases "in the amounts needed to support smooth market functioning." Policy makers didn't specify when, or under what conditions, those bond purchases would end.

The Fed has also announced that it will start lending $500 billion directly to large business with high credit ratings. It is also supporting bank efforts to lend to small businesses through the Paycheck Protection Program.

In part, the moves appear to be working in propping up financial markets. The S&P 500 stock index has risen nearly 13% in the past month. The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage has fallen to 3.6%, from 3.9%, at the beginning of the year.

But the broader economy remains weak, with the Commerce Department reporting on Wednesday the GDP shrank nearly 5% in the first quarter.