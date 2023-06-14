The Fed is taking a break in hiking interest rates. Here's why.

The Federal Reserve held its key interest rate flat on Wednesday, pausing what has been the most aggressive push to quash inflation since the 1980s.

The Fed's benchmark interest rate remains in a range between 5 and 5.25%. That rate determines what banks pay to borrow money and influences borrowing costs for consumers and businesses.

"Tighter credit conditions for households and businesses are likely to weigh on economic activity, hiring, and inflation. The extent of these effects remains uncertain," the Federal Open Markets Committee said in a statement Wednesday.

"Holding the target range steady at this meeting allows the Committee to assess additional information and its implications for monetary policy."

The hiatus points to a new phase in policymakers' war on inflation. The central bank has raised rates 10 times since March 2022 to cool the hottest inflation in four decades. Those hikes have brought the annual inflation rate from a high of 9% in June 2022 to 4% last month, but inflation remains above the Fed's stated 2% target.

Worker advocates and investors alike have urged the Fed to hold off on rate increases to avoid potentially pushing the economy into a recession.

Because of the sharp interest-rate increases over the last 15 months, a mortgage costs double what it did in 2021, car loans are at a 15-year high and the job market is slowing. Since it can take time for the full effect of rate hikes to be felt, the Fed's pause will buy policymakers more time to assess if it should raise them further or stand pat.

However, the Fed's future projections are far rosier than they were in March, with policymakers expecting the economy to grow by to 1% this year and the unemployment rate to rise modestly to 4.1% — showing an economy much more resilient than it appeared this spring.

The Fed also indicated more rate hikes were likely, with policymakers predicting a final rate of about 5.6% — indicating two more rate hikes before the end of 2023.

Stocks slumped after the announcement as Wall Street digested the forecast that more rate hikes are likely later in the year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 1% to 33,876 in afternoon trading, while the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq also lost ground.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is set to address reporters at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time, when he will lay out his outlook for the economy.