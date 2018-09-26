Federal Reserve hikes interest rate, citing "strong" economy

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised a key interest rate for the third time this year, indicating the central bank's view that the economy is on solid ground.

"Job gains have been strong, on average, in recent months, and the unemployment rate has stayed low. Household spending and business fixed investment have grown strongly," the Fed's rate-setting body said in a statement that used a variant of the word "strong" five times.

Fed policymakers have upgraded their assessment of the economy, with GDP growth forecast to hit 3.1 percent for the year, up from a previous forecast of 2.8 percent, according to new economic projections released Wednesday. Long-term GDP remains unchanged, however, with a 2 percent growth rate expected in 2020 and later.

The Fed also expects the unemployment rate next year to dip to 3.5 percent -- that would be the lowest jobless rate since 1969.

"The Fed continues to be very much focused on strong domestic conditions and neither trade concerns nor recent emerging market turbulence affected today's decision," Robert Sierra, director at Fitch Ratings, said in a research note.

The target federal funds rate is now between 2 and 2.25 percent. It is the eighth time the Fed has hiked rates since it started to raise them in late 2015. Most economists expect the Federal Open Market Committee to again hike rates in December.

While rates are still low historically, investors worry that a faster-than-expected rise in borrowing costs would unsettle markets and halt what's become the longest bull market for U.S. stocks on record.

-- The Associated Press contributed reporting. This is a developing story.