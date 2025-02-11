When and where to see February's Snow Moon

Looking back on 2024 space exploration and advancements

Astronomy fans can enjoy the Snow Moon, February's full moon, this week.

The full moon will reach peak illumination on Wednesday at 8:53 a.m. EST, with the best viewing opportunities on Tuesday night and Wednesday night, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac. The moon will appear full until early Thursday evening, according to NASA.

The Old Farmer's Almanac details specific moonrise times for ZIP codes across the U.S. Local forecasts also include detailed information on how clear the night sky will be in various locations.

Why is the February full moon called the Snow Moon?

February's full moon is called the Snow Moon because of the heavy snowfall that is typical during the month. Other names for February's full moon are based on the behaviors of certain animals. February's full moon has also been called the Bald Eagle Moon, Eagle Moon, Black Bear Moon, Raccoon Moon, Groundhog Moon and Goose Moon.

There are also some names for February's full moon based on the scarcity of crops around this time of year, such as the Bony Moon and Hungry Moon.

February's new moon, when the illuminated side will face away from Earth, will be on Feb. 27.

When is the next full moon?

March's full moon will be on March 14. The moon, dubbed the worm moon, will be the last full moon of winter this year. Spring will start on March 20.