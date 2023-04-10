FDNY Firefighter Robert Thomas retires after 40 years, but leaves a powerful legacy in the service: His three sons

FDNY Firefighter Robert Thomas retires after 40 years FDNY Firefighter Robert Thomas retires after 40 years 02:42

NEW YORK - After 40 years of service to the city, one of New York's Bravest will soon retire.

Firefighter Robert Thomas is leaving us in good hands, though: His three sons will carry on the tradition - one of the FDNY's largest Black legacy families.

Words of congratulations and tons of hugs filled FDNY Engine Company 205/Ladder 118 in Brooklyn Heights Monday as Thomas worked his final shift.

"Forty-plus years," he said. "Incredible."

The Brownsville, Brooklyn native took the FDNY test in 1982, after some suggestions by his mother.

"She said 'You always wanted to be a firefighter.' I said 'When did I ever say?'" he said.

He passed, but briefly opted for a career in insurance before taking his place amongst New York's Bravest. When he did, the Fire Department was nearly all white men. Today, Black firefighters make up about 10 percent of the department.

"Love it, love it, love it. Highly recommend it," he said.

And that, he did - three times over, to each of his sons. Jason, Nathan and Stephen are all FDNY firefighters, following in their father's footsteps, with a total of 22 years of service between them.

"He always encouraged us to take the exam," said Stephen Thomas, whose been with the FDNY for four years.

"He was always there," Nathan Thomas said. He's a nine year veteran with the FDNY.

"I'm very proud to call him my dad," Jason Thomas said. He's also been with the FDNY for nine years.

They all agreed they probably wouldn't end up 40 year veterans, like their father.

Their proud mother - and Robert's wife - Kathleen Thomas said she always knew her boys would be New York's next Bravest.

"That's how he is. He wanted them to follow his footsteps," she said. "He led the way. I am so proud of them."

Robert Thomas might roll on one last call. If it comes in, his three boys - his legacy - will be by his side on the rig.

At the end of the shift, getting this dedicated guy to leave the firehouse could pose a challenge.

"I feel hurt not being part of it even further. I said when I'm leaving, I'm going to have claw marks on the apparatus floor. They got to grab me by the ankles and throw me out," Robert Thomas said.

He officially retires Tuesday, on his 65th Birthday.

The moment on the job he'll never forget?

"Having my boys work with me on the back step, the things that we actually did that entire day - priceless," he said.

Priceless - a fair way to sum up his service to the city.

The Thomas boys say the moment is bittersweet. They'll miss calling their dad on the job to ask him for advice, but know 40+ years deserves retirement.

Trending News Never-before-seen photos and details about accused Idaho killer