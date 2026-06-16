SNOO baby bassinets makers issued warning by FDA

The Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning letter to the makers of a popular baby bassinet.

U.S. regulators allege Happiest Baby, Inc., the maker of the SNOO, sold some unauthorized products. It also cited unsanitary conditions, including reports of mold on some items.

"There is evidence that your firm has significantly changed or modified the SNOO Smart Sleeper by introducing two new sizes of sleep sacks," the FDA said in its letter to the company.

According to the FDA, the violations include:

Extra-small and extra-large sleep sacks have not been evaluated for safety and effectiveness by the FDA

Stains, soiling and unsanitary conditions, which may pose a risk of infection

Mold found on some SNOO smart sleeper mattresses and mattress covers

Happiest Baby is known for its $1,700 SNOO bassinets in which babies are clipped in a slack sack that attaches to the sides of the device and automatically rocks infants when they cry.

The company told CBS News in a statement, "We are committed to working with the FDA to address the matters in their letter."

It also said two years ago it ended a relationship with one of its partners that refurbishes its products because it said they weren't properly cleaning the products.