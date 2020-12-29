More potentially dangerous mouthwashes and hand sanitizers recalled

Another company is recalling hand sanitizer because it may contain methanol, a possibly toxic substance also known as wood alcohol, lengthening the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's list of disinfections to avoid. Separately, an oral rinse is also being recalled because it may be contaminated with a bacteria particularly dangerous for those infected with COVID-19, the FDA said.

Shane Erickson Inc. is recalling three brands of hand sanitizer because it may contain methanol, substantial exposure to which can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, damage to the nervous system or death, according to the recall notice posted by the FDA.

"Although all persons using these products on their hands are at risk, young children who accidentally ingest these products and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute, are most at risk for methanol poisoning," it stated.

Manufactured in China, the recalled sanitizer was distributed nationwide to wholesale and retail customers by Innovative Marketing Consultants of Spring Park, Minnesota.

The recalled products are packaged in a white opaque or clear plastic bottle with either a blue, clear or black cap and are labeled as IMC Wash Free Hand Sanitizer, Wash Free Hand Sanitizer and Thrifty White Pharmacy Hand Sanitizer.

After observing a spike in hand sanitizers that claimed to contain ethanol but tested positive for methanol, a substance used in fuel and antifreeze, the FDA has compiled a list of more than 220 products that consumers should steer clear of.

Separately, a recall of GUM Paroex Chlorhexidine Gluconate Oral Rinse for a possible bacterial contamination has been expanded after manufacturer Sunstar Americas learned of 29 infections.

Using the contaminated mouthwash can result in "oral and, potentially, systemic infections requiring antibacterial therapy. In the most at-risk populations, the use of the defective product may result in life-threatening infections, such as pneumonia and bacteremia," the company stated. Further, "use of the contaminated product on patients with pre-existing respiratory conditions, including those infected with COVID-19, is particularly unsafe."

Recalled mouth wash. U.S. Food and Drug Administration

The original recall covered 4-ounce and 1-pint (16-ounce) bottles, NDC Nos. 052376-021-04 and 052376-021-02, respectively, of the prescription oral rinse with expiration dates from 6/30/22 to 9/30/22.

The expiration date range is now 12/31/2020 to 9/30/2022 and all lots in that date range are included. Consumers should not use any of this prescription oral rinse, which was distributed to dental offices and pharmacies nationwide.

Consumers can contact Sunstar by phone at 800-528-8537, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST, or by email at us.pcr@us.sunstar.com.