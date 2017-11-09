CBS News November 9, 2017, 1:07 PM

FBI counterterrorism agent under internal investigation after his weapon was stolen

FBI headquarters building is viewed on July 5, 2016 in Washington, D.C.

Getty

An FBI counterterrorism supervisor is under internal investigation after he had his weapon stolen at a hotel in Charlotte, North Carolina, CBS News confirmed Thursday.

The New York Times said the theft occurred after the agent was out drinking and met a woman at a bar. The FBI is not disputing the story. 

The agent, Robert Manson, is not suspended while the internal investigation proceeds. He was at the Westin Hotel in Charlotte for a conference this summer when the theft was reported to the local police. Manson supervises terrorism cases in the Midwest and Carolinas.

A report by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police indicated that Manson had been incapacitated by alcohol and stated that the following items were stolen: a Rolex valued at $6,000, $60 cash and the FBI-issued Glock 27 valued at $500.

The theft was reported on July 10, the report said. 

