Watch Live: Dr. Fauci answers coronavirus vaccine questions in CBSN special

Dr. Anthony Fauci and other public officials answer viewer questions and discuss the latest updates regarding the coronavirus vaccines. The hourlong special, "A Shot of Hope: Vaccine Questions Answered," will stream Thursday at 8 p.m. on CBSN, CBS News' live streaming news service.

The special, anchored by CBSN's Tanya Rivero, will also feature FEMA Administrator Bob Fenton and Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho. They will discuss the latest on vaccine distribution, the struggle to get people back to work and school, and hesitancy about the vaccine among some Americans, especially in minority communities hit hard by the virus.

The interviews come ahead of the expected rollout of a third vaccine in the U.S., a single-dose version from Johnson & Johnson that has proven effective at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19 symptoms, hospitalizations and deaths in clinical trials. If the FDA grants emergency use authorization in the coming days, Johnson & Johnson expects it will have under 4 million doses ready to ship by the end of February — less than the 10 million doses it previously promised by the end of the month.

So far, more than 45 million people in the U.S. have received at least one dose of the two-shot vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The country's vaccine distribution effort has been slowed down by weather delays and logistical issues. Earlier this month, Fauci, the top White House medical adviser and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, pushed back the timeline for when anyone who wanted a vaccine would be able to get one. Instead of April, he estimated it would now be mid- to late-May or early June. He said the timeline was lengthened because Johnson & Johnson will have fewer doses than expected.

President Biden has said that enough doses should be available for everyone who wants one by the end of July.

The Biden administration is providing millions of dollars to community organizations for outreach to help counter hesitancy and misinformation about the vaccines in communities of color. Black, Hispanic and Native American people are at greater risk of getting sick and dying from COVID-19.

Note: Streaming plans are subject to change.