"A Shot of Hope": Getting the vaccine Millions of Americans have received doses of the coronavirus vaccines so far. On Thursday, President Biden marked 50 million shots given since he took office. This is a significant milestone, but access remains an issue. Acting FEMA director Bob Fenton explains how his agency is trying to ramp up the rollout of the vaccine. Plus, Dr. Anthony Fauci explains if the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be effective against a new variant found in New York City.