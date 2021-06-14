20 Father's Day gifts for 20 kinds of dads

Richard Drury / Getty Images

CBS News Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Every dad is unique, so a one-size-fits-all gift isn't going to suffice this Father's Day. The annual holiday honoring the main man in the family is quickly approaching, falling on Sunday, June 20, which means there is no better time to snag a little special something that truly shows appreciation for Dad.

For more than a century, Father's Day has been celebrated on the third Sunday in June -- a way to not only honor dads but also other paternal bonds. The best gift for a father or father figure should reflect not only who they are as a person, but also what makes them special. Take a look at these 20 Father's Day gifts -- at a wide range of price points -- that celebrate every type of dad, from the old-school gamer dad to the weekend warrior.

For the aloha dad: California Cowboy High Water shirt

California Cowboy

If Dad's Hawaiian shirt from his college years is starting to resemble Swiss cheese, revamp his collection with this fashionable-meets-functional 2021 version of the old classic from California Cowboy. The vintage prints offer an air of nostalgia, but this shirt also boasts updated features, including water- and sweat-absorbing terry lining, a reinforced bottle pocket, a water-resistant dry pocket for his phone, a loop for sunglasses and a specially designed bottle opener and pocket. The shirt also comes with a beer koozie.

For the on-the-go dad: Sonos Roam

Sonos

Wherever this dad goes, his music is playing. He might appreciate the latest offering from one of the leading speaker companies in the world: the Sonos Roam. This small but mighty waterproof (IP67) speaker is so compact it can fit in the front pocket of his shirt and weighs less than one pound. Still, it manages to deliver up to ten hours of tunes. And if dad has more than one, they can all play in sync, creating a whole home entertainment system.

For the gamer dad: Nintendo Switch

Nintendo via Amazon

It was impossible to find during the peak of the pandemic, but the good news is that the Nintendo Switch console is back in stock in time for Father's Day. If dad loves to game -- especially old-school Nintendo gaming -- consider a Nintendo Switch console. And don't forget to pick up a couple of games the whole family can play such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Super Mario Party. Picking up a couple extra Joy-Con controllers wouldn't hurt, either.

For the old-school dad: Victrola The Eastwood hybrid turntable

Victrola

If the crackle of old vinyl still makes his heart skip a beat, Victrola's The Eastwood 3-speed hybrid turntable is a no-brainer. It plays all of his old records, effortlessly connecting via Bluetooth with his modern-day sound system or speakers for a premium, old-school sound.

For the meat-lover dad: Viking Acacia Cutting Board

Bloomingdales

He grills, he roasts, he smokes. So get him a luxurious cutting board set from luxe kitchen line Viking. The kit includes a non-slip acacia wood board, a carving knife, meat fork and sharpener.

For the dad who loves candles: DW candles

DW Home

DW Home recently launched a line of masculine-scented candles, perfect for the pops who appreciates a scent-filled room. One scent worth a try is Barber Shop, a fresh-smelling, amber-centric aroma with hints of black caramel and teakwood-infused coffee beans.

For the perfectly tailored dad: A custom outfit from Revtown x Mizzen+Main

Revtown x Mizzen+Main

It can be hard to pick clothes for dad, but this joint venture between Revtown and Mizzen+Main makes shopping for his Father's Day outfit much easier. The limited-edition fashion crate includes a pair of Revtown's designer-for-less jeans -- whichever fit, size or wash he prefers -- and his choice of short-sleeve dress shirt from Mizzen+Main.

For the griller dad: Yummly Bluetooth thermometer

Yummly via Amazon

His cooking method of choice? Grilling. Whether he likes his steak bloody or burnt to a crisp, this 4.4-star rated Bluetooth-enabled smart thermometer, with presets, timers and alerts for different types of meat, will take the guesswork out of grilling and make dinnertime less of a stress.

For the outdoorsy dad: Chama Vaquero chair

Chama via Amazon

Whether he enjoys spending his weekends at the beach, roughing it in the woods or simply sitting in the backyard with a beer, the Chama Vaquero chair will fit right in. The lightweight and portable chair, which comes with a travel bag, defines rugged luxury, with design inspiration from the historic campaign chairs of the early 1900s.

For literally every dad: Custom Leatherman Bond multitool

Leatherman

No matter his type, Dad could probably use a Leatherman. This year, indulge him with an extra special do-everything tool, The Bond, customized by his favorite kid. Add your own designs, photos or messages to the stainless steel multi-tool, equipped with 14 essential features: needlenose pliers, regular pliers, hard-wire cutters, wire cutters, wire stripper, 420HC blade, awl, can opener, bottle opener, wood/metal file, Phillips screwdriver, medium screwdriver, small screwdriver and 4-inch ruler.

For the weekend handyman dad: Duluth Trading fire hose bib work apron

Duluth Trading

Back and forth to the garage he goes, all weekend long. Save him a few trips with this heavy-duty, fire-hose canvas work apron from Duluth Trading. The apron will keep all of his tools organized and accessible as he makes his "fix it" rounds. The reinforced mesh-bottomed front pockets hold dad's heaviest tools without letting sawdust pile up inside.

For the spirit-drinking dad: Firelight 750 mL flask

High Camp Flasks

Whiskey or wine, coffee or cola, this rugged-but-bartop-worthy flask will keep his beverage of choice piping hot or cool in style. While it comes in two sizes, we prefer the 750 mL one that comes with two magnetic tumblers, so he can enjoy a drink with his plus-one.

For the adventurous chef dad: HelloFresh Father's Day bundles

Hello Fresh

Pretty much every dad loves to be cooked for. This Father's Day, treat him to a HelloFresh Father's Day bundle. Here's how it works: Get him or yourself a weekly subscription to the meal delivery service and add on one of three HelloFresh Marketplace Father's Day Essentials bundles -- Burger Pack, Ultimate BBQ Pack or Surf & Turf -- available for delivery the weeks of June 13th and June 20th.

For the homesick dad: GoldBelly gift card

Franklin Barbecue via Goldbelly

Whether he misses genuine Texas barbecue, his Chicago deep dish from Lou Malnati's, or his almond kringle from O&H Danish Bakery in Wisconsin, a GoldBelly gift card will satisfy his taste buds. This is also a great last-minute gift, as you can send an e-card within minutes.

For the made-in-America dad: Red Wing Shoes Classic Moc boot

Red Wing Shoes

If dad proudly supports all things made in America, a pair of Red Wing's classic moccasins will get Father's Day started off on the right foot. These high-quality leather shoes may not be as budget-friendly as some of the other items on our list, but think of them as an investment, as many people claim a pair of Red Wings lasts forever.

For the sentimental dad: Artifact Uprising Brass & Wood display box

Artifact Uprising

If dad is a sucker for sentiments, this custom-curated, brass and wood display box, filled with your most precious family photos, just might tug at his heartstrings.

For the dad with pride: 1-800-Flowers Pride Bouquet

1-800 Flowers

Father's Day falls on LGBTQ+ Pride Month this and every year, which makes this bouquet that gives back all the more perfect: 20% of net proceeds from the gorgeous, rainbow-hued floral arrangement will support GLAAD.

For the dad who likes to press snooze: Lenovo Smart Clock Essential

Lenovo

If his alarm clock is older than you are, Father's Day is the perfect excuse for an upgrade. Lenovo Smart Clock Essential will allow him to control all of his devices by voice; play his favorite tunes; and of course, wake him up on time.

For the weekend warrior dad: Yeti Roadie 24 Hard Cooler

Yeti

From the parking lot of the sporting event to a camping trip with the family, Yeti's Roadie 24 Hard Cooler is 10% lighter, holds 20% more, and offers 30% more insulation power than the previous generation. Plus, it rocks a hot orange color while keeping his brews, spirits, wine and other beverages cool.

For the dad on the run: Reebok Floatride Energy 3

Reebok

This award-winning sneaker can make that morning run safer and more fun. The lightweight, smooth, supportive and responsive shoe also comes in a few fun colors, so he won't go unnoticed on the trail. It's available in orange, gray and blue.