2 killed, several wounded in shooting outside Salt Lake City church, officials say

A shooting outside a church in Salt Lake City Wednesday night left at least two people dead and several more wounded, authorities and church officials confirmed.

Salt Lake City police said in a social media post that along with the two people killed, at least six more were wounded. At least three of those injured were in critical condition, police said.

Police respond to a fatal shooting in a parking lot of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Jan. 7, 2025. Rio Giancarlo/The Deseret News via AP

In a statement, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints confirmed that the shooting occurred outside a church building while a funeral service was being held inside.

"We are aware of a serious incident that occurred outside a Church meetinghouse at 660 North Redwood Road in Salt Lake City tonight as a memorial service was being held in the chapel," the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints wrote on social media. "The Church is cooperating with law enforcement and is grateful for the efforts of first responders."

The suspect or suspects involved in the shooting remain at large, police said.

The circumstances leading up to the incident were still unclear. The FBI said in a social media post that it was aware of the incident and was offering support to local law enforcement.