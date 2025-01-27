Indiana man pardoned by Trump last week is killed by deputy in traffic stop

Officer in Indiana kills man pardoned for his role in Jan. 6 Officer in Indiana kills man pardoned for his role in Jan. 6 00:31

CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — A man was shot and killed by an Indiana deputy after an altercation during a traffic stop on Sunday afternoon, Indiana State Police said. The incident happened just days after he was pardoned by President Trump for a misdemeanor related to the 2021 U.S. Capitol riot.

Around 4:15 p.m., a Jasper County Sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop near the Pulaski County line on S.R. 14. According to ISP, the officer attempted to arrest the suspect, but authorities say the suspect resisted and an altercation took place.

"An altercation took place between the suspect and the officer, which resulted in the officer firing his weapon and fatally wounding the suspect," ISP said in a written release.

Police said during the traffic stop, the suspect was in possession of a firearm.

The Jasper County Coroner identified the person killed as Matthew Huttle, 42, of Hobart, Indiana.

"Our condolences go out to the family of the deceased as any loss of life is traumatic to those that were close to Mr. Huttle," Sheriff Patrick Williamson said.

An investigation is ongoing. The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave per standard protocol, according to ISP.

Authorities didn't say what might have prompted the traffic stop.

In 2023, Huttle was sentenced to six months in custody after pleading guilty to entering a restricted building. He had traveled with his uncle to Washington to attend the Jan. 6, 2021, pro-Trump rally, and they both entered the Capitol. Huttle was inside for 16 minutes and recorded it on video.

"He is not a true believer in any political cause," defense attorney Andrew Hemmer said in a court filing. "He instead went to the rally because he thought it would be a historic moment and he had nothing better to do after getting out of jail" for a driving offense.