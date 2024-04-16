U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments in Jan. 6 riot which may impact those charged in Illinois

U.S. Supreme Court hears Jan. 6 case which could impact Illinois residents

CHICAGO (CBS) — Nearly 50 Illinois residents were charged for their roles in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in a case that could impact some local cases.

This could prompt bids for new trials or lighter sentences.

CBS 2 has identified at least five cases in the Chicago area that used this federal obstruction statute that the Supreme Court is looking into.

Ultimately, two of those Illinois residents were convicted.

Of the more than 1,300 people who have been charged in the wake of the Jan 6th attack, federal prosecutors charged more than 350 defendants with obstruction of an official proceeding.

In a way, the federal statute hadn't been used before.

The U.S. Supreme Court will now consider whether federal prosecutors applied that law properly.

Oral arguments took place Tuesday in the case known as Fischer v. The United States.

A Chicago man, Kevin Lyons, was charged with obstruction of an official proceeding, among other charges, and sentenced to 51 months in prison.

He posted a photo from outside Nancy Pelosi's office with the caption, "WHOS HOUSE?!?!? OUR HOUSE!!"

(via Instagram) Kevin Lyons

Thomas Adams of Springfield, holding a Trump 2020 flag inside the Senate Chamber, was sentenced to 14 months in prison on obstruction and other charges.

If the high court finds the law was misapplied, it's possible these local defendants could take legal action.

Roy Franklin of Springfield also faced the obstruction charge but died while the charges were still pending.

Two other men, one from central Illinois and a retired Chicago firefighter, were charged with obstruction of an official proceeding but ended up pleading to different charges.