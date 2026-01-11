2 men killed in avalanche near Longs Pass trail in Washington state, 2 rescued

Two men were killed in an avalanche in central Washington state on Friday, and two others were rescued, according to local officials.

Kittitas County Sheriff said four men were touring the backcountry near Longs Pass trail on Friday afternoon when they were caught in the mass of snow. Two survivors, identified as Ian Laing and Patrick Leslie, were able to send a distress call on their Garmin satellite device and rescuers on snowmobiles transported them out the same evening.

In a statement on Saturday, the Northwest Avalanche Center said one of the remaining tourers was fully buried and killed by the avalanche and the other was fully buried and presumed dead. Due to hazardous conditions, responders ceased operations and resumed recovery efforts Saturday morning, the sheriff's office said.

The bodies of the two victims — identified as Paul Markoff, 38, of North Bend, and Erik Henne, 43, of Snoqualmie Pass — were later found with the help of K9s and air support, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff. They were then transported to the Kittitas County Coroner's Office.

Rescuers respond to Longs Pass in the mountains of northern Kittitas County after four people were caught in an avalanche on Friday, Jan. 9, 2026. Kittitas County Sheriff

Rescuers also recovered two snowmobiles and the victims' personal belongings from the area.

"The Sheriff's Office and KCSR extend condolences to the families and friends of those lost," authorities said in a statement.