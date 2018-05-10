Fans upset after Fox cancels "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"

Fox has canceled the cult-favorite cop comedy "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," and fans are asking streaming services like Hulu and Netflix to pick up the series instead. The show is currently in its fifth season.
Viewers and cast members already knew the show was in danger of getting axed. Though the show has a loyal following, the series has never had stellar ratings. The comedy stars Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Stephanie Beatriz, Chelsea Peretti, Joel McKinnon Miller and Dirk Blocker. Just Wednesday night, Fumero urged fans to "get loud" about renewing the show.
But on Thursday, Fox canceled the comedy along with "The Mick" and "The Last Man on Earth." Now, fans are tweeting at Hulu and Netflix to have streaming services renew "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" instead.
"Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda is one of the fans leading the charge to renew the show.
Mark Hamill is also a fan.