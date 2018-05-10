Fans upset after Fox cancels "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"

Fox has canceled the cult-favorite cop comedy "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," and fans are asking streaming services like Hulu and Netflix to pick up the series instead. The show is currently in its fifth season.

Viewers and cast members already knew the show was in danger of getting axed. Though the show has a loyal following, the series has never had stellar ratings. The comedy stars Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Stephanie Beatriz, Chelsea Peretti, Joel McKinnon Miller and Dirk Blocker. Just Wednesday night, Fumero urged fans to "get loud" about renewing the show.

🙏🏽🚨🙏🏽🚨🙏🏽 Now would be a good time to get loud Nine Niners #RenewB99 #Brooklyn99 https://t.co/VZWltMYVbQ — Melissa Fumero (@melissafumero) May 10, 2018

But on Thursday, Fox canceled the comedy along with "The Mick" and "The Last Man on Earth." Now, fans are tweeting at Hulu and Netflix to have streaming services renew "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" instead.

"Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda is one of the fans leading the charge to renew the show.

RENEW BROOKLYN NINE NINE

I ONLY WATCH LIKE 4 THINGS

THIS IS ONE OF THE THINGS#RenewB99 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 10, 2018

HELLO @NETFLIX WE WANT BROOKLYN NINE NINE TO LIVE ON THANK YOU FOR FOR YOUR CONSIDERATION — Aminatou Sow (@aminatou) May 10, 2018

@netflix OR @hulu PICK UP BROOKLYN 99 FOR ANOTHER SEASON YOU FUCKS — love, sherran 🎡 232 (@leiaburke) May 10, 2018

congrats, @netflix or @hulu - you now have a chance to save #brooklyn99 and make some guaranteed superb tv in the process! — no_detective (@no_detective) May 10, 2018

I'm sorry. But @FOXTV YOU'RE MAKING SUCH A BIG MISTAKE!! @Brooklyn99FOX is one of my favorite show ever!! It's so good! 😭😭 Hey @netflix Wanna pick it up?!? — Peter Pan ✨ (@livingdayBIday) May 10, 2018

Mark Hamill is also a fan.