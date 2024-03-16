Watch CBS News

Fani Willis remains on Georgia election interference case after Nathan Wade resigns

Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis will remain on Georgia's election interference case against former president Donald Trump after special prosecutor Nathan Wade resigns following a judge's ultimatum. The judge said that either Willis or Wade must resign, but ruled that Trump and his legal team failed to provide a conflict of interest where Willis benefitted from her year-long romantic relationship with Wade.
